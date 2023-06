According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there is a whale in distress in Factory Bay on Marco Island.

The small whale was reported Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Biologists with FWC, Mote Marine and Marco Island Police Department are actively assisting to help the whale.

The whale has been identified as either a dwarf sperm whale or a pygmy sperm whale.

If you see a marine mammal in distress, you should contact Florida Fish and Wildlife immediately.