Nearly three-quarters of Americans feel that tipping is now expected in more places than five years ago, according to a Pew Research poll.

Some believe that the tipping backlash has begun, and it’s called Tipflation.

“You grab your food yourself, you scan it yourself, you checkout yourself, and it asks if you want to leave a tip. Who am I tipping, myself?” said one consumer.

According to Nerdwallet, consumers should aim for 15% to 20% for servers in sit-down restaurants.

For takeout meals and baristas, a 10% tip is considered standard.

And for Food and Grocery delivery drivers and rideshare drivers, the amount should go up to 15%. Hairstylists and massage therapists should also receive around 15%.

Etiquette experts say as a blanket rule, you don’t need to tip anyone who earns a salary or performs a trade.

In the end, how much an individual tips is up to them.