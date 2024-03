A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for trying to kill a Cape Coral police officer.

WINK News was in the courtroom when Yousel Rivera was sentenced to life in prison for trying to shoot a Cape Coral Police Officer during a 2011 traffic stop.

David Wagoner, was the officer shot by Rivera multiple times during the traffic stop.

However, Wagoner’s bulletproof vest helped save his life from shots fired by Rivera.

Rivera was found guilty of attempted first-degree premeditated murder in January.