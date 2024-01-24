Retrial for man convicted of shooting Cape Coral Police Officer

Smiles and smug confidence as a man found guilty of trying to kill an officer gets a new trial.

Years ago, during the previous trial, a Judge failed to give instructions to the jury whether Yousel Rivera knew he was shooting a Cape Coral Police Officer.

Wednesday, Rivera’s then-girlfriend, forensic officers, and a K-9 officer’s handler took to the stand.

The had many witnesses testify about their first-hand experience on the night of the crime.

Oiffercs, sergeants, and forensic staff from Cape PD recounted what they saw and did on the night Officer David Wagoner was shot.

During the retrial of Yousel Rivera, both his family and the victim’s family sat quietly during testimonies.

Sergeant Patrick Taylor was one of many Cape Coral Police Officers to take the stand on Wednesday.

Taylor was the first one on the scene the night Officer Wagoner was shot. The uniform officer Wagoner was wearing that night was also shown to jurors.

“I approached him, and he informed me that he had been shot by the passenger of the vehicle during the traffic stop,” said Sergeant Taylor.

“There’s a bullet hole right here on the shirt, where that was below the vest. There’s one right here, just off-center in the center of the vest. And then one pyre near the throat area. That was also in the vest,” said Sergeant Taylor.

Other CCPD officers, like Officer Masino, testified about their involvement in tracking down Rivera after the shooting. Officers at the time found a pile of clothing not far from a set of trash cans.

“I see the trash because we haven’t checked them. So obviously, we’re looking ‘Hey, where are you?’ We could be, so I popped open chest. ‘Can I see it from your hands?’ I will see hands. I kicked it over,” said Officer Masino.

Officers quickly arrested Rivera. Fast forward more than a decade after the 2011 crime, he smiled at his family members as he rented the courtroom.

If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.

The Wagoner family declined to comment on Wednesday. Closing arguments are expected to happen on Thursday.