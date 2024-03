Cape Coral city council members had a big job on their hands Wednesday. They had to choose the design for the future Cape Coral Yacht Club.

The council was presented with three design options for the community center.

The first option had a “Key West, old Florida” architectural style. The second option was based on the existing yacht club building, and the third option was a contemporary architectural design.

None of the council members liked the third option, and it was a toss-up between the first and second designs.

With a close majority of 5-3, the council made a decision to go with the first option for design and cost as this option might be cheaper than the other two. First design option for Cape Coral Yacht Club. CREDIT: City of Cape Coral

“I was glad we were able to reach consensus and have a little bit of discussion on it as well,” said Tom Hayden, City of Cape Coral Council Member for District 3.

Some people in Cape Coral raised concerns about the parking garage and financing the project.

“We believe that the possibility of a multistory parking facility would be inconsistent with the pledge to be good neighbors,” said Cape Coral resident Joe Mazurkowitz.

“The minute they start putting high rises up, you’re not gonna see the other side of that beautiful river you got over there,” said Rick Rein, a visitor to Cape Coral.

“Where’s the money coming from to pay for the new building?” asked Bob Lawson, a Cape Coral resident.

The council tried to answer their questions.

“I think the negative impact of not having enough parking would be more significant,” said Richard Carr, City of Cape Coral Council Member for District 4. “I do think that would detract more from neighbors, not having enough parking, than the sunset issue.”

The city does not have an exact number for how much the new yacht club will cost, but the current estimates are between $60 and 90 million.

Now that the council has reached a consensus, design consultants Kimley-Horn and Sweet Sparkman Architects can start working on a 3D model of the design.

The model will be presented at the next public meeting on April 2nd.