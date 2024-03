Plans for the Collier County Behavioral Health Center continue to move forward after the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a project update and 87-bed design during its March 12 meeting.

The 60% design plan for the 60,000-square-foot project, that is under the leadership of David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, was presented to county staff in December with a cost estimate of $53.1 million. After receiving the design plan, the county worked with engineers to reduce the estimate to $49.9 million.

When the board provided direction to proceed with the design of the building in June, the projected cost was $43.9 million. Funding is coming from the 1 cent sales surtax, which accumulated more than $490 million. The surcharge sunsetted at the end of 2023.

