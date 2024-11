More lanes, sidewalks and upgrades to street signals could be coming to a road in Collier County.

Community leaders want to improve the busy intersection of Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard in Collier County, just south of Oil Well Road and the Orange Tree Community.

People tell WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola that the intersection is busy, and if you know the area, you know it sees a lot of traffic.

Those we spoke with said the county’s discussion about road improvements is welcome news.

The proposed improvements include upgrading Randall Blvd.’s current two-lane road to a four-lane one.

It would also add three left turn lanes from westbound Randall Blvd.

Collier County facilitated a public survey about the intersection. The study’s purpose is to help identify the infrastructure necessary to support future development within the Immokalee Rd./Randall Blvd. study area.

One question the survey asked was what is one word you would use to describe the area today?

The responses were varied; busy, dangerous, underdeveloped, crowded. Some said it was peaceful, others congested.

One local resident said, “Any improvements for these roads now—considering everything that’s being built further out, it’s going to overcrowd us and just stifle the area—would be a major improvement.”

When asked for his opinion on the possibility of adding more lanes to Randall Blvd., he said, “Absolutely, Randall has been hurting for two more lanes for years, and they just never do it. I’d like to see it done for sure.”

Collier County held a meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss these potential road improvements.

Community members were able to see the designs, ask questions, and give feedback to county staff.

We spoke with Connie Dean, community liaison for Collier County’s transportation management services department, about the project’s goals.

“We want the emergency responders to be able to get to people as quickly as possible. So that’s a big part of this improvement, which is to increase the ability for people to move better, for traffic to flow better, and for those emergency responders to get where they need to go quicker,” she explained.

The project is still in the early design phases, and construction will begin in 2026.