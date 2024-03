According to Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann, the mayoral race has been described as “tough and nasty,” as the incumbent braces for Tuesday’s upcoming election.

Residents of Naples will have to select between Mayor Heitmann, City Councilman Ted Blankenship, or former City Councilman Gary Price.

Mayor Hietmann is running her platform on public safety, water quality, resiliency, and quality of life for Naples citizens.

Councilman Blankenship is running his platform to end overdevelopment, fund the police department, cut needless spending, and protect the waterways.

Former councilman Price runs his platform to preserve property rights, invest in police and fire safety, restore fiscal responsibility, and provide enhanced healthcare.

Voting will begin on Mar 19.

To find your voting precinct in Collier County, click here.