Credit: WINK News

The Naples City Council is set to hold its first meeting since the DUI arrest of Mayor Teresa Heitmann.

Mayor Heitmann addressed the public during the council meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, expressing full remorse for the toll it has taken on my family, friends, constituents, city staff, and the public.

Heitmann also expressed gratitude for the support received from peers and the community.

She then concluded her statement, stating that she would continue to serve with integrity and hoped the public would accept her apology.

The Naples Police Department arrested Heitmann on Aug. 29 after a caller stated that she was following him and his wife home.

The couple then reported the incident to the police, stating that the woman was claiming to be the mayor and appeared intoxicated.

According to police, Heitmann participated in a breathalyzer exam, which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.155 and 0.169, twice the legal limit.

WINK News reached out to Heitmann for a statement on the following Thursday, where she responded via text message:

“I apologize for making a mistake. I have an attorney and no comment at this time. I am sorry. I will reach out when I can.”