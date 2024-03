Credit: Gabby Occhino

A global private equity company with almost $30 billion in investments just added to its portfolio with a record-setting industrial real estate purchase in Lee County.

EQT Exeter paid $92.5 million for CenterLinks Business Park—nine industrial warehouse buildings with a combined 600,000 square feet of space on 41 acres at 16770 Oriole Road—confirmed brokers Mike Doyle and Adam Palmer of LQ Commercial, who represented the buyer and the seller, McGarvey Development.

Exeter’s U.S. real estate headquarters are in Philadelphia, hometown of John McGarvey, who developed the complex just north of Alico Road and west of Interstate 75 after paying $39 million for it in 2021, property records show.

