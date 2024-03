Timothy Dwight Burton Jr. mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual battery.

According to the state attorney’s office, Timothy Dwight Burton, Jr. was found guilty of the 2021 Cape Coral crime in January.

Burton Jr. and the victim were at a party at a Cape Coral home when the sexual assault occurred.

According to authorities, Burton Jr. offered the victim a bedroom to lie down in after she told him she wasn’t feeling well.

The victim woke up to Burton on top of her and was able to contact someone after the assault, who then got in contact with authorities.

Burton has been registered as a sexual predator. His prison sentence will be followed by ten years of sex offender probation.