Timothy Dwight Burton Jr. mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty of sexual battery under specific circumstances following a three-day trial.

According to the state attorney’s office, Timothy Dwight Burton, Jr. was found guilty of the 2021 Cape Coral crime on Thursday.

Burton Jr. and the victim were at a party at a Cape Coral home when the sexual assault occurred.

Burton Jr. offered a bedroom for the victim to lie down in when after she vocalized feeling unwell.

She woke up with Burton Jr. on top of her.

The victim called someone to pick her up after the crime.

Cape Coral police met the victim and after getting information from the victim and other witnesses, Burton Jr. was arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.