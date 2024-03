John Moulder and Judy Eaton were two people who lived life to the fullest.

Judy’s son, Beau Eaton said the couple was on top of the world, and he had never seen her happier before.

Moulder and Eaton loved living in Southwest Florida and made many friends, many of whom came out to celebrate the couple on Sunday afternoon.

“She never met a stranger,” said Judy’s son Beau Morris, “And she never met somebody that she didn’t want to help whether they needed it or not.”

Eaton was in charge of the annual bike parade and party at Limetree Park.

With the couple’s passing on Friday, the parade was canceled but Judy’s children wanted the party to go on by turning the event into a “Celebration of Life”.

Friends and family members of Moulder and Eaton came to the Tiki hut Sunday afternoon, to reminisce on the good times.

“They were wonderful people.” said Jane Wohrley, Eaton’s best friend, “They’re always having us over for a bonfire every night.”

Friends of the couple said they plan to keep the annual bike parade going every year on St. Patrick’s Day, but for now, they will also use the parade to honor the memories of Moulder and Eaton.