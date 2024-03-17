Deadly Boat crash in Collier County under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat crash in Collier County on Friday according to authorities.

Authorities believe the crash happened on Little Hickory Bay between Channel Marker 16 and 18.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the boat crashed into the mangroves and ejected both passengers.

Bonita Springs resident, 71-year-old Judy Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene. Naples resident, 71-year-old John Moulder was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

