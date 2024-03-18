Death of two boaters in Collier County has experts urging people to prioritize safety

John Moulder from Naples and Judy Eaton of Bonita Springs were thrown from the boat after crashing into the mangroves Friday. They were both 71 years old and had been dating for a year and a half.

“I really think God brought them together, and I think he took them together,” said Mary Mortom, Judy’s friend since 7th grade.

The two spent their final moments together out on the water. According to the FWC, Judy passed away when their boat crashed into mangrove trees on Little Hickory Bay in Collier County. John died from his injuries at the hospital.

“It’s just about boater safety,” said Greg DeWitt, Fire Chief of the Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District. “It’s about knowing the waters. It’s about knowing where to go fast, where not to go fast, blind curves.”

He said the most important thing is knowing where you are and how to get out of there.

“And a major thing on, especially with this call, had they been wearing a kill switch, which is the law in the state of Florida, any boat less than 26 feet, you’re supposed to wear a kill switch, which means if you walk away from the home, or in this case, fall off the boat, it automatically kills the kills the motor of the boat, so it stops where it’s at,” he added.

And, of course, wearing a life vest.

“No one likes wearing them. But life jackets save lives,” said DeWitt.

He said there are no traffic lights out on the water and no turning signals, so you have to be aware of your surroundings.

“You should always have a second person to be able to drive the boat because if you have a medical emergency or you fall off the boat or whatever the situation is, they need to be knowledgeable on at least how to stop the boat kill the boat, put it in neutral, stop it whatever you need to do,” DeWitt said.

He said paying attention to the rules of the waterways and whether it’s a no-idle zone is also important. He also mentioned the Boat U.S. Foundation, which offers boating safety courses online, and they’re free.