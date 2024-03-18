FGCU hooper heading home for NCAA Tournament

Going dancing is special for any basketball player, but it’s even more special when your first trip to the Big Dance is also a homecoming.

FGCU fifth year shooter Ajulu Thatha grew up in the Hoosier State which is where the Eagles will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana is known for its love of basketball and it’s where Thatha first set her sights on being a champion.

Ajulu Thatha came to FGCU to win. Now for the first time in her career the 6’ 1” forward is a champion.

“Everything that I’ve been working for, my dream, this is my dream,” Thatha said. “I’ve never won a championship before so this is a dream come true.”

With the ASUN Championship comes her first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“This is like one of my biggest goals just playing basketball in general. I’ve never gotten this far in however long I’ve been playing basketball.”

Thatha’s basketball career began in her home state of Indiana which also happens to be where the Eagles are headed.

“I’m super excited because that’s home for me. I’m also really familiar with the gym. We would have camps there so I think it will be a great atmosphere to be in.

Thatha grew up in Indianapolis, only about an hour away from Bloomington, which is where the 12th-seeded Eagles will face five seed Oklahoma on Saturday.

“I’ve never been to one of these before so I don’t know what to expect, but it’s really exciting that it’s home. I’ll probably have a lot of friends and family there.”

Thatha began her college career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before transferring to FGCU for her fifth year.

She came here to win and believes her team can keep winning in the state where her love for the game began.

“Knowing that all the hard work will pay off and putting in that work and knowing that one day it will pay off and obviously for me it did.”

The Eagles take on the Sooners on Saturday at 4 p.m. and WINK will be there.

As teams get ready for a chance at cutting down the nets, fans are working to put together the perfect March Madness bracket.

WINK wants to know how you are building your bracket.

Whether you are using AI or have a special way to make your picks or you are getting together with friends to build your brackets we want to talk to you.

You can email us at sports@winknews.com or reach out to me on X/Twitter @SylvieSparksTV.