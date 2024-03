When Washington Commanders defensive back Quan Martin stepped back on the football field at Buckingham Community Park, the memories started to flood back.

“It’s where it all started,” Marin explained. “Five years old playing tiny mights right down there, man. And, you know, they kind of cut the field in half. So we always played our games. On that end over there.”

This is where Martin dreamed of playing in the NFL. He returns to this field with that dream fulfilled. Martin just finished his rookie season as a defensive back for the Washington Commanders.

“I remember texting my parents and I’m like, man, it must be awesome to watch your son on television and you know, just achieve his dreams,” Martin said.

His parents, Jarvis Martin and Desiree McDonald, knew Martin’s NFL aspirations were possible.

“I always told him you know, he can do anything he put his mind to and that’s just the type of person he is he’s always dedicated,” McDonald said.

“If you didn’t know him and you came to watch the game,” Quan’s dad Jarvis said. “You’ll be like hey man who’s that 21? Cause he was always 21. You’ll just take to him. His passion was above the rest.”

Whether it was here at Buckingham Park playing Pop Warner football, or Lehigh Senior High, or even playing college ball at the University of Illinois, Martin’s family shows up. That was the case when Martin played his first career NFL game.

“It was my first NFL game as well,” Jarvis explained. “Like I knew he was gonna get there so I didn’t want to go to the game. I wanted to make it his first game and my first game as well.”

“We always made it to his first games,” McDonald said. “So like that first game for the NFL we wouldn’t miss it.”

It was no surprise that his family was there when Martin received the key to the city of Fort Myers in February.