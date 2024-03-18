March Madness is here and so are the schemes

WINK News
From sports betting to game tickets, fraudsters are using their schemes to steal all of your excitement, money and financial information.
The Better Business Bureau advises before you place any bets on an app or website, make sure you aren’t sending your money to a con artist. The BBB said one common sports betting scheme is you try to cash out your earnings after you placed a bet on what you thought was a trustworthy online service, but you can’t. The con artists then make up excuses like technical issues or that they need more identity verification. In some cases, they might make you deposit more money before you withdraw! Now any information (and money) you’ve shared is in the fraudster’s hands.
Here are some steps you can take to protect your money and identity:
If you’re trying to see one of those March Madness games in person, there is only one official ticket exchange website.
Consumer Affairs said fraudsters are posting all over social media claiming they have tickets for sale. They’re also scouring the comments to message anyone bummed they don’t have tickets in order to give them an “offer.”
If someone reaches out to you and asks that you pay through a peer-to-peer app, don’t do it. Only pay with a credit card for your protection and only use the NCAA’s official ticket exchange website.