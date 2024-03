A storage facility near the Creekside community off Taylor Road in Punta Gorda will be constructed if the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners approves the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board.

The applicant, Scenic View V LLC, received zoning approval last week for two adjoining parcels of land, and now the petition goes before the Board of Commissioners on April 23.

Jie Shao, principal planner for the county, said the 10.33-acre site is at 5221 and 5225 Taylor Road.

