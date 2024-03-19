Collier County names new tourism director

(Credit: Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB)

Jay Tusa, assistant airport director for strategy and development at Pensacola International Airport, has been named tourism director for the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau, or CVB.

Tusa, who has more than 25 years of travel industry experience, begins his new position March 25.

Tusa will direct destination management, strategic planning and engagement initiatives for the region’s tourism offerings. In his Pensacola International Airport position, he planned initiatives focused on economic growth and sustainable tourism for the region.

