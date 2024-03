Dillard’s at Edison Mall. CREDIT: WINK News

A water main break has closed most of the Edison Mall in Lee County on Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the mall, the only stores open are Dillard’s and Macy’s Men.

The mall put the post on social media before 10 a.m.

Stay tuned to WINK News on air and online for updates to this story as it develops.