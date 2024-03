Hosted by the Iona McGregor Fire Protection & Rescue District, the camp provides young girls with an understanding of the fire service, promotes discussions about women’s roles in firefighting, fosters confidence, builds teamwork skills, and inspires and empowers the participants.

Additionally, the camp promotes confidence in young women.

Megan Contreras, the camp coordinator, told WINK News that she wants girls to dream big.

“We hit on the fire aspect, but it’s so much more. We want them to leave feeling empowered. We want them to leave reaching their full potential,” Contreras said.

The camp is free to attend, with a total of 30 girls ranging from fifth through seventh grades attending Thursday’s annual camp.

This is the first year they have had female firefighters coming in from all over the country to participate as counselors. In the past, they’ve all been from Southwest Florida.

Mandee Marx is one of the volunteer counselors who traveled all the way from Minnesota.

“It’s great for these young girls to see all of us, counselors who are female firefighters and also work together with other girls their own age. I think that’s really important that they can boost each other up and build each other up,” Marx said.

During the camp, participants engaged in a variety of physical activities that are closely related to the firefighting profession. The girls rotated between 5 stations: confined space and auto extrication, obstacle course, repel, search and rescue, and CPR, first aid and 911 dispatch, which were all one station.

These stations are specifically designed to simulate real-life firefighting scenarios which will help them build strength and endurance, which are critical for performing the physically demanding tasks of firefighting.

Laureana Meyers, a sixth grader, was up for the challenge. She got one of the fastest times in the obstacle course.

“It’s really crazy. I really enjoyed that. It was kind of difficult,” Meyers said.

Only a small percentage of firefighters are women – Meyers’ dream is to be in that percentage. This camp brought her closer to her goal.

“I’m just feeling powerful. Like I can, like I’m on top of the world.”

“Anybody can do it a bit, go out and try and be a firefighter, do whatever you want to do anything you want to be. And we can do this job,” Marx said.

Laureana is only 11 years old, but she has an inspiring message for females.

“Just stay confident. That’s all I’m really advice I have for anyone else who wants to follow their dreams and live their life. Don’t let other people get in your way. You are yourself and don’t let anyone take that,” Meyers said.