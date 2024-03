Matthew Foster, accused of stealing Pokemon cards from Walmart. CREDIT: LCSO

A man who owns a Pokemon card shop in Cape Coral has been arrested for stealing trading cards from a Walmart in Highlands County.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Foster, 47, was caught by Walmart security.

On January 26, a Walmart security guard noticed that Foster didn’t scan all the items in his cart at self-checkout.

The employee said that Foster scanned ten items with a scanner but then did not scan 20 or more items.

Once the video footage was reviewed, an itemized receipt was provided.

The grand total of items taken without paying was $751.

Foster was charged with grand theft.