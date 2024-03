CREDIT: GULFSHORE BUSINESS

Although he’s facing stock fraud charges and no longer owns Fishermen’s Village, which has been placed in a receivership, discussions surrounding former owner Jonathan Larmore continue.

The sale of Fishermen’s Village was brought up after council member Debi Lux questioned City Attorney David Levin at a March 20 meeting about communicating with outside parties. Levin said he recently spoke with the receiver’s attorney who wanted to know what the procedure would be in dealing with the city going forward, as Fishermen’s Village is within city limits.

That’s when the sale of the popular waterfront shopping center came up.

