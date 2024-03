Credit: Smuggler’s Enterprises

Longtime Punta Gorda restaurants Harpoon Harry’s and The Captain’s Table are staying put at Fishermen’s Village after all.

Smuggler’s Enterprises General Manager Patti Allen confirmed the restaurant group, which owns the two restaurants at the end of the pier facing open water, agreed on a lease with Fishville.

Smuggler’s Enterprises’ partners are selling the land across Charlotte Harbor, where Harpoon Harry’s was to be relocated.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.