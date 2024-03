Credit: NCH Rooney Heart Institute

“This major achievement represents not only an important milestone for our patients and our organization but underscores our overarching commitment to innovation and clinical excellence,” said Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu.

A team led by Cubeddu, a Harvard-trained interventional cardiologist and President of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, performed the first-ever transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement in Florida, according to the hospital. Credit: NCH Rooney Heart Institute

The procedure was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Evoque system will enable us to evaluate and treat for many

more patients with valvular heart disease. Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu

President, NCH Rooney Heart Institute

NCH defined Tricuspid Valve disease as highly prevalent and said it affects thousands of Americans with heart disease. It involves a malfunctioning leaky valve that, when severe, often results in congestive heart failure and is associated with poor prognosis.

“The introduction of a minimally invasive transcatheter approach to replace the tricuspid valve represents a major breakthrough for the thousands of patients affected by this adverse condition,” stated NCH. Credit: NCH Rooney Heart Institute

The “Evoque” valve is manufactured by Edwards Lifescience, Inc., and it received FDA approval February 1, 2024.

The Procedure

The self-expanding valve prosthesis is engineered from bovine pericardial tissue. It is delivered through a catheter inserted in the groin and maneuvered antegrade into the heart across the venous circulation. Once in position, the valve is deployed, replacing the function of the damaged tricuspid valve. ~ NCH

The Benefits

The procedure takes approximately two hours.