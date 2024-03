Stolen excavator Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information on an excavator that was stolen in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, the red excavator was stolen on Saturday from Lee Road.

It was loaded onto an open tilt deck trailer pulled by a white truck with no markings.

If you know the location of the excavator or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.