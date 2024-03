Matlacha Playground Pavilion. Courtesy of Lee County

Matlacha Park and Boat Ramp will be closed temporarily for scheduled parking lot maintenance and repair.

The park and boat ramp will close from April 1 through April 2. The park will reopen at dawn on April 3.

The temporary closure is scheduled following spring break for local schools and the Easter holiday, which traditionally marks the end of peak winter visitor season.

During the closure, boaters can use the county’s nearby ramp at Lavender’s Landing, 7290 Barrancas Ave. Northwest in Bokeelia.