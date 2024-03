Credit: CCSO

Authorities are investigating after a victim was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital due to a shooting in Immokalee.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in the shooting that happened Thursday night around the 300 block of Calle Amistad near Madison Avenue W.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

