The big white sign that remained letter-less for months is finally getting its letters. The Lehigh Acres sign is close to completion.

WINK News spoke with installer Rick Alves, who said the project took more time than it should’ve due to some factors.

“If it wasn’t for the rainy season, would have been up long ago.” said Alves, “We can’t fight Mother Nature.”

District Manager David Lindsay said crafting the details to perfection on this project was essential and takes time.

“The contractor had to go back and seal each piece,” said Lindsay, “The quality of the work the guys are doing is first-rate. The sealing and the fabrication and placement and all the painting and everything they’ve done is very professional.”

Lindsay said the goal behind the new design is to display what represents the Lehigh Acres community.

“What was important for all of us on the board, and the public that came to our meeting, was a sense of community togetherness.” said Lindsay, “It’s the character of the community that we are trying to put on display.”

The finishing touches to the design on the sign are expected to be done later in the week.