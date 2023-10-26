Lehigh Acres sign takes over 6 months to finish due to unforeseen circumstances

WINK News spoke with the project manager for the Lehigh Acres sign, who says there is a lot of moving parts to get it completed.

Right now, it’s just a big blank slate, but the sign itself is enormous.

While it may seem to people driving past the sign that work isn’t constantly being done, Thomas Erico, the Project Manager for the redesign of the Lehigh Acres sign, said, “It’s a very long process, because you can’t put the cart before the horse. There were just a tremendous number of imperfections. Things were out of square, there were all the steel had to be replaced, all the concrete had to be torn out of it. It’s a total reconstruction.”

And this is what some people in Lehigh Acres think about the sign.

“Not at the moment, but whatever, the new sign looks good. The previous sign also looked good,” said Rony Patel, Lehigh business owner.

“I thought it was prettier. I like the old one. It was a lot prettier. This one is very clean, doesn’t say anything. We need to welcome more people here,” said Delta Lopez.

“Something different to look at, hope nobody don’t run into it,” said Dyon.

So there are mixed opinions, as things usually go.

WINK News spoke on the phone with David Lindsay, the District Manager for Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, the group responsible for maintaining the sign.

“We’re glad that we decided to totally rehabilitate it other than just kind of clean it up and painted and things like that,” said Lindsay.

The old sign was around for a long time. They want to make sure the new sign lasts.

As the saying goes, good things take time, great things take a little longer.