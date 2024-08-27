WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Streaming Now: Convicted double-murder Wade Wilson's Spencer Hearing begins

Jeep found rolled over in Lehigh Acres canal

Author: Camila Pereira Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.

According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the Jeep was found on Tuesday morning, and he’s not sure what time it happened or if there were any injuries.

The deputy noted that it appears the vehicle drove past a dead end and ended up in the water.

The deputy said the Jeep looks like it has been here for some time.

On the other side of the canal, there is a street sign and dead-end signs. The vehicle might have hit that before winding up in East Baker Canal, as tire tracks are visible on the hill.

The public information officer said he would provide more information when they can, but it’s still an active scene.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.