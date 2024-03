FILE – The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Mega Millions grand prize has evaded players once more as the jackpot surges to $1.1 billion before Tuesday night’s drawing.

According to the Mega Millions website, this is the sixth time in less than six years that the prize has surpassed the $1 billion threshold.

While the grand prize has yet to be won, 43 second-tier prizes valued at $1 million have been won nationwide.

According to the lottery’s website, the Mega Millions game is the only game to reach the billion-dollar territory six times, remarking that the highest recorded jackpot was won in Florida in 2023.

The next drawing will be on Mar 26 at 11 p.m.