Toys for Tots arrest Credit: The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Five people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,500 from Toys for Tots in DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Ashley Downs, 32; Eric Downs, 30; Courtney Sumner, 22; Lilian Kullen and Timothy Kilgo were all connected to the crime.

Deputies said they stole more than $2,500 worth of items from a Toys for Tots collection in October of 2023.

The group swiped eight bikes, Lego sets and other toys waiting to be sorted.

Deputies are still searching for at least one more person, Serenity Cheyanne Shipley.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks you contact their non-emergency line at 863-993-4700.