Gas grill explodes outside Cape Coral home

Last Thursday was supposed to be a relaxing day for Dillon Campbell and his friends until chaos struck.

“I was in the pool along with another one of my co-workers,” he said. “A few other guys were watching March Madness.”

That relaxation quickly turned to shock.

“We heard a large explosion and saw a soft fireball come out,” Campbell said. “The roof came tumbling down with all the granite.”

The explosion was from the grill where they were cooking sausages and peppers.

“I was talking with one of the neighbors, and they kind of equated what they heard to be a sonic boom,” he said. “It sounded like a fighter jet flying over or something of that nature.”

Now, only buns, a fork and some spices are all that’s left of this outdoor kitchen and grill.

A moment before the explosion, the man grilling had stepped away from the grill and went inside.

“All of our first concerns were for the individual who was right there because nobody really knew where he was,” Campbell said. “Once we knew he was okay, I think we all took a step back and collected ourselves.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Anybody who would have been anywhere near there wouldn’t have survived,” said Rick Wheeler, the homeowner.

The Cape Coral Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, but they offered up some tips for safety.

If someone hasn’t used their grill for a while, they recommend the soapy water test.

“You put it around the hose of the propane and the nozzles of the propane,” said Andrea Schuch, the Public Affairs Specialist for the Cape Coral Fire Department. “If you see any bubbles, then that is an indicator that there is leaking gas.”

If you smell propane while the grill is on, that’s also another indicator of a leak.

“In that case, you want to step away from the grill immediately and call the fire department,” Schuch said.

Schuch also said to open the lid of the grill when someone is igniting it in case some of the fumes have been trapped inside.

“I’m not afraid to grill, but you can be sure what goes back in there is going to be ventilated,” Wheeler said.

The Cape Fire Department recommends cleaning grills frequently to remove anything that could cause a fire.

For built in grills, they also suggest opening the doors where the propane tank is stored to increase ventilation.