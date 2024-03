A person was injured after a house caught fire and there was an oxygen tank explosion in Cape Coral.

The fire at SW 23rd St. was reported to the Cape Coral Fire Rescue and Lee County Emergency Medical Services at around 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday.

WINK News spoke with the Cape Coral Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ian Milliken, who said the fire department received a call regarding an oxygen explosion.

Milliken confirmed that one person was injured due to the house fire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Milliken then mentioned that the home sustained significant damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.