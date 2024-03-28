First female physician at Lee Health speaks about her experience

A trailblazer in the medical field, Dr. Ellen Sayet, 82, was the first female physician at Lee Health.

50 years later, the hospital system has more than 200 physicians who are women.

Continuing with our Women’s History Month coverage, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras spoke with Dr. Sayet about her experience and how far women have come in the medical field since then.

Lee Memorial Hospital looks a lot different today compared to when Sayet first walked the halls more than 50 years ago.

In 1973, Sayet was hired as Lee Health’s first female physician.

“I trained in Miami, and there was a big sign on one of the office doors that said, ‘We need physicians in Lee County,'” she said.

During her 11 years with the hospital system, she helped establish Lee Memorial’s first oncology unit.

“There was no other oncologist in the county. Everyone was very nice to me. Everyone has asked me that recently, and I said it’s true. It was fine,” Sayet said. “I had no problems. I was welcomed by other physicians. Of course, there weren’t many back then.”

Sayet said it amazes her to see these successful women balance their work and families.

“In the old days, that just didn’t exist because there weren’t that many people that did what you did, so you didn’t have the coverage,” Sayet said.

Sayet retired in 1984. She now spends her time painting but is still giving medical advice to her friends.