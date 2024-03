Lee County Schools has fired a Gateway High School track coach.

A father came forward, claiming that the coach sent his daughter naked photos on Instagram.

District spokesman sent WINK News a statement that reads, “We do not tolerate the alleged behavior, and the former coach is no longer an employee of the school district.”

The school district said it notified DCF about the allegations, as required by law.

We are not naming the coach, as he is not yet charged with a crime.

The sheriff’s office is also aware and said it will have information on this for us tomorrow.

