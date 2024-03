The Lee County School District fired a Gateway High School track coach over allegations of sending nude pictures to a minor over Instagram.

A father came forward, claiming that the coach sent his daughter naked photos on Instagram.

A Lee County School District spokesman sent WINK News a statement, “We do not tolerate the alleged behavior, and the former coach is no longer an employee of the school district.”

The school district said it notified The Children’s and Families Department about the allegations, as the law requires.

The coach’s name will not be released as he has not yet been charged with a crime.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the allegations and will release information regarding this investigation on Friday.