Credit: WINK

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a student late Wednesday after an alleged school shooter threat was made over Snapchat.

The post circulated the social media platform, raising concerns from parents about the possibility of danger after the post alluded to a student threatening to open fire on Mariner and Cape High School on Thursday.

In the Snapchat post, you can see a gun visible on the lap of the student, along with a black Nintendo Switch, while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The caption read, “Shooting up Mariner High and Cape High tomorrow, mark my words.” followed by a racial slur, a laughing cat face emoji, and two exclamation points.

The CCPD then identified and arrested the student at around 9:30 p.m., after detectives and school resource officers conducted an investigation.

Following the arrest, the student claimed that the post was a prank

The student has been placed in a juvenile detention center.

The CCPD states that there is no threat to Mariner and Cape Coral High School.