Despensas de alimentos de Harry Chapin

A special thanks to WINK News viewers whose generous donations helped with the station’s March to a Million Meals initiative.

“WINK News viewers are so generous and won’t let anyone go to bed hungry,” said WINK Anchor Lois Thome. “Year after year they make donations to help feed their neighbors in need. It is so gratifying to be part of such a caring, community-wide event to help others.”

Throughout the month of February, the station partnered with the Harry Chapin Food Bank to raise awareness and money to help feed the people of Southwest Florida.

This year, WINK Feeds Families exceeded its goal of one million meals.

“We raised enough to provide nearly 1.4 million meals,” added Thome.

WINK’s efforts, combined with those of our giving community, led to Harry Chapin naming WINK Feeds Families as its Donor of the Month for March 2024.

“This partnership not only supports Harry Chapin Food Bank by raising critical funds to support our work during the annual March to a Million Meals campaign, but also amplifies our vision and mission of ending hunger in Southwest Florida,” said Stuart Haniff, the chief development officer at Harry Chapin Food Bank. “We are grateful for the unwavering support of WINK News and its leadership team, who have shown time and time again that they are committed to ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.”

Harry Chapin assists people in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties. Every dollar collected during the campaign equals $2 in meals to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

If you need assistance from Harry Chapin, click here for food distributions.