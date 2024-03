Collier County businesses and prospective employees, as well as developers searching for land or tenants for affordable housing, now will have a one-stop shop that provides the information they need.

Collier County Land Trust and Housing, Education, Lending Programs, or HELP, rolled out The Housing Alliance on March 28, a clearinghouse that will gather and disperse information about affordable housing opportunities countywide.

The nonprofit, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Collier County, will work with residents, employers, developers and other nonprofit partners, including the county Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Habitat for Humanity, to bring more affordable housing projects to the county and link residents with needed housing.

