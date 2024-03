The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front bringing isolated rain showers and windy conditions this Thursday.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy start with isolated rain and a few storms arriving after 9 a.m.

Besides the rain, Southwest Florida will see windy conditions with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Expect clouds to clear and less humid air to arrive by the evening commute.

Friday: Cooler and refreshing start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Southwest Florida will see a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly clear and cool morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

A mostly sunny afternoon with less humid conditions continuing across Southwest Florida is expected.

Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.