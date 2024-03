The demolition of the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites and the attached Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar & Grill hit roadblocks when asbestos was discovered. Now, the owner is searching for contractors to conduct surveys before removing the asbestos prior to demolition.

Amer Asmar, owner of the hotel at 300 W. Retta Esplanade in the downtown area, was ordered in January to obtain a demolition permit and put fencing around the property’s entire perimeter.

Punta Gorda Code Enforcement Board on March 27 was prepared to levy fines against Asmar after hearing from his attorney, but after lengthy hearings on matters unrelated to and before the hotel’s hearing, the attorney had to leave, telling officials he had a commitment and couldn’t wait any longer. Asmar’s hearing was the last order of business on the agenda.

