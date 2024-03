Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency commissioners plan to emphasize parking and pedestrian connectivity in the South Cape Downtown Redevelopment Plan.

The commissioners, made up of City Council members, agreed March 27 that pedestrian crossovers and parking structures should be categorized in the plan under mid- to long-term projects. Mid- to long-term projects are characterized by anything beyond a five-year timeline. The discussion on the South Cape plan began March 21, when a focus on parking structures was introduced.

Commissioner John Gunter suggested making parking structures a high priority in the South Cape, along with evaluating existing parking.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.