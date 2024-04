Credit: Andrea Beckman

Several law enforcement officers and fire crews are on the scene where a car was found in the water at Trailhead Neighborhood Park in Fort Myers.

On Wednesday morning, crews responded to Veronica South Shoemaker Boulevard to remove the car, which was found flipped over and in the water.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, they believe the car was involved in a carjacking overnight.

FMPD said the carjacking occurred off the 3400 block of Canal Street.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.