Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief of up to 50%

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new program that will bring a large bit of toll relief to Florida drivers.

During a press conference Monday afternoon at the Greater Miami Expressway Agency, DeSantis noted that drivers meeting a certain threshold of tolls could see as much as a 50% deduction in tolls.

“All you do is you see your bill, and you get it deducted. Maybe you save $50 bucks, maybe you save $100,” said the governor, “but it depends on how much you’re doing.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue will join DeSantis.

“Toll relief is something I’m really passionate about,” said Nuñez. “They’re going bring about a tremendous amount of relief to so many people that are struggling … the cost of groceries, the cost of gas, all those things that cause challenges for hardworking families, this initiative is going to bring that much more to their bottom line.”

You will have to use SunPass to receive the discount.

The governor also spoke to several major road and highway projects that are moving ahead of schedule, noting the Golden Glades Interchange in Southeast Florida, in particular.

“So you see this is going to have a big impact certainly in South Florida, other parts of the state as well, with the toll relief,” concluded the governor. “We’re really excited about that.”

You can watch the entire press conference live above. Note that part of the press conference was translated into Spanish.