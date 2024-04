The Lee County Commissioner approved Ortiz Avenue project, which is set to begin on Monday, may cause more traffic delays in the already crowded area.

The $31 million project will widen Ortiz Avenue from two lanes to four and add additional roadway drainage between Colonial and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevards.

The Florida Department of Transportation reports a larger increase in motorists on Ortiz Avenue since being built, calling for the widening project to help accommodate traffic flow.

The cramped Fort Myers area has caused motorists headaches, with many fearing that construction will only add to the problem.

WINK News spoke with Jennifer Dorning, Project Public Information Consultant for the Ortiz Avenue Widening project for FDOT, who claims that plans have been implemented to mitigate congestion.

“This contractor is looking to start at the north end of the job. They’re looking at building the lanes without affecting traffic, shifting traffic over, and then building the other side. So we expect to keep two-way traffic open most of the time,” said Dorning.

FDOT is requesting motorists to drive cautiously while traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be finished by Spring 2026.