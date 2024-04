Florida panther standing outside of a wildlife crossing. CREDIT: florida-panther-east-collier.jpg, fStop Foundation, Copyrighted, All Rights Reserved – Used by Permission, https://www.fws.gov/banner/florida-panther-east-collierjpg

For the sixth time in 2024, authorities have discovered a dead Florida panther after a vehicle struck it, bringing the confirmed death toll of the endangered animal to eight for the year.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, a dead 2-year-old male Florida panther was discovered on Monday on Highway 70, about four miles west of Southwest County Road 721, in Glades County. Male panther at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by FWS, 2018.

In the last two months, wildlife officials have discovered four dead Florida panthers.

On Feb. 1, a panther was discovered after getting struck by a train in Glades County. Then on March 8, another was found in the Picayune Strand State Forest. The third was discovered on Alligator Alley near the Broward and Collier County line, also struck by a vehicle.

Monday’s discovery was the second in Glades County. In years past, the majority of dead panthers have been discovered in Collier County. However, Hendry County accounts for the most in 2024 with three discoveries. A female panther and her kitten, seen one month after being reunited in Naples by FWC biologists. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Vehicle collisions are the most common way FWC discovers dead panthers.

“Early measures to reduce panther deaths from vehicle collisions included lowering the speed limit at night in critical stretches of highways, widening road shoulders to increase visibility, experimenting with special reflectors intended to make animals wary as headlight beams were reflected in their direction, public information campaigns and rumble strips,” says the FWC website.

In 2023, all 13 reported deaths were the result of vehicle collisions. In 2022, 25 of the 27 discovered deaths were due to Florida panthers getting struck by a vehicle, while the other two were from unknown causes. In 2021, 21 of the 27 deaths were the result of a panther getting struck by a vehicle.

That means dating back to the start of 2021, 65 of the last 75 documented dead panthers by wildlife officials were the result of vehicle strikes.

“The most effective but also the most expensive measure was adding wildlife crossings to highways,” says the FWC website. Vehicle strike statistics for Florida panthers. CREDIT: FWC

Deaths in 2024 are similar to some in previous years, except for 2023, which saw about half as many deaths as an average year. At this point in time, in 2023, three dead panthers were discovered.

By April 1, 2022, 11 deaths were reported, and by April 1, 2021, 12 dead Florida panthers were found. It’s noteworthy that on April 1, 2021, two panther cubs were found dead in Collier County.

Panther Crossing is a Naples Zoo campaign that is designed to make roads a safer place for the state animal of Florida.

Panther crossing signs on the road remind drivers to slow down. While driving in a panther zone at night, drivers should slow down from 60 to 45 mph.

The Florida panther has been on the Endangered Species List since 1967. Officials report just over 200 are left in the wild.

“The subspecies is so critically endangered that it is vulnerable to just about every major threat,” says the National Wildlife Federation. Florida panther. CREDIT: NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION

To report dead or injured panthers, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or #FWC or *FWC on a cell phone.