An endangered Florida panther was reportedly stuck by a train and killed in Glades County, marking the fifth reported death of 2024.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Panther Pulse, a dead two-year-old male Florida panther, identified as UCFP 453, was discovered by authorities on Thursday.

The dead endangered feline was found on the Railroad Trestle over Fisheating Creek.

“The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. As the state grows, suitable habitat for panthers and other wildlife shrinks,” said FWC. Florida Panther. Credit: FWC

UCFP 453’s reported death breaks a streak of 27 panthers in a row killed by vehicles. The last time a Florida panther’s reported death wasn’t attributed to a vehicle was on May 23, 2022. It’s unknown what caused that five-month-old panther to die in Northeast Naples.

Thursday’s panther death is also the first reported one caused by a train since another panther was struck in Polk County on January 4, 2020.

“The core population, however, is found south of Lake Okeechobee,” said FWC.

Unfortunately, 57 of the last 61 reported deaths, or 93.4%, from Panther Pulse were caused by vehicle strikes. Surveillance image of a Florida panther exhibiting symptoms linked to a neurological disorder affecting the hind legs, also seen in bobcats and pet dogs in Collier County. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

2023 saw a drop in the amount of reported Florida panther deaths. Panther Pulse reports show on average, between 22 and 27 panthers die each year. However, in 2023, only 13 dead panthers were reported.

Typically, most panther deaths are reported in Collier County. The last time a panther’s death was reported in Glades County was on Nov. 26, 2023. Even though there were only 13 dead panthers reported in 2023, two panther deaths occurred in Glades County last year.

The last time five reported deaths happened by Feb. 1 was in 2022. That year, the fifth death was discovered on Jan. 31. Coincidentally, in 2021, the fifth reported panther death was also discovered on Feb. 1.

The last time there were more panther deaths discovered by Feb. 1 was in 2020 when officials discovered six dead panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the leading cause of Florida panther deaths. Other threats include habitat loss, lack of genetic variation and illness such as feline leukemia virus (FeLV) An injured panther. CREDIT: WINK News

“Prior to the year 2000, yearly panther roadkills were four or fewer. But beginning in 2000, these numbers have ranged from six to 34 annually,” said FWC.

FWC wants the public to know, “If you see a sick, injured or dead Florida panther, or if you experience a panther depredation, you can report online or call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Cell phone users can also call #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.”

Officials say there are as few as 120 adult panthers remaining in the wild.

PantherCrossing is an organization working hard to protect the state animal of Florida.

